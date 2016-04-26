(Rewrites throughout, adds context)
By Laura Benitez and Jon Penner
LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - Glencore ended a year's hiatus in
the bond markets Tuesday with a Swiss franc offering that priced
much tighter than anything the embattled mining giant could have
got in dollars or euros.
But the company, locked out of the markets since a dire
analyst warning last year, still had to pay up relative to its
last transaction in the currency in 2014.
Glencore opened books for a minimum SFr150m five-year at
2.25% area, equivalent to mid-swaps plus 279.5bp area. It had
sounded out investors at 2.0%-2.25% (mid-swaps plus 255-280bp).
Leads Credit Suisse and UBS upsized the deal three times,
finally printing a SFr250m transaction at par to yield 2.25%.
It was Glencore's first foray into the markets since a
damning note in September from analysts at Investec that sent
the company's stocks and bonds into freefall.
The analysts warned that almost all of Glencore's equity
value could evaporate unless it underwent a restructuring.
But the company's outlook appears to have improved
substantially since then.
It was able to secure a US$8.4bn in commitments from its
lenders as part of an early refinancing of its short-term debt.
And its December 2020 SFr500m note, which dropped to a cash
price of 64.50 the day after the report, is now bid at a cash
price of 97.50, according to SIX.
But that note priced at 1.25%, 100bp below what Glencore had
to offer to get Tuesday's deal over the line.
The new bond will help refinance a SFr825m maturity that was
paid in early April and an upcoming US$1.33bn fixed and floating
deal due at the end of May.
The new issue premium, approximately 35bp, is nevertheless
dramatically tighter versus swaps than on Glencore's equivalent
euro and dollar bonds.
The deal came around 85bp inside Glencore's euro curve and
96bp inside dollars.
The issuing vehicle is Glencore Finance (Europe) SA, which
is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by S&P - or just on the cusp
of investment grade.
This entity's euro bonds will be eligible for the ECB's
upcoming corporate bond buying programme, although one analyst
said that he thought the impact of this has mostly already been
priced in.
(Reporting by Laura Benitez and Jon Penner; Editing by Helene
Durand, Robert Smith, Alex Chambers and Marc Carnegie)