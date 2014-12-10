Dec 10 Glencore Plc

* Sustaining capex confirmed around $4.0 bln per annum. Expected to fall closer to $3.5 bln per annum by 2017;

* Targets ROE of 20-25 pct for incremental industrial capital and a sustainable marketing ROE of 40-65 pct

* Will continue to focus on return of excess capital to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: