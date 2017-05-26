Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
LONDON May 26 Miner and trader Glencore may have to pay up to $6 billion in cash in a possible tie-up with U.S. grains trader Bunge based on current valuations, Moody's ratings agency said on Friday, adding it did not expect an outright acquisition.
Glencore said this week it had made an informal approach to discuss "a possible consensual business combination", but offered few details about what that would involve. Bunge said it was not in talks with Glencore. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Edmund Blair)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus conceded defeat to arch-rival Boeing at the Paris Airshow on Thursday as a last-minute haul of almost 100 orders, including new interest from Iran, failed to close a gap opened up by the launch of Boeing's new 737 model.
* SAYS 6.3 BILLION RUBLES CONTRACT IS NEXT STAGE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CONTRACT OF 10.2 BILLION RUBLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)