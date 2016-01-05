NEW YORK Jan 5 Glencore PLC bought just over 45,000 common shares worth about $200,000 and sold 456 convertible preferred shares in mid-sized U.S. aluminum producer Century Aluminum Co at the end of 2015, a filing on Tuesday said.

The Swiss-based trader and miner bought 45,638 common shares taking its holding to 37.35 million, while it offloaded 456.38 preferred shares taking its total to 76,538.94, the Century Aluminum filing said.

