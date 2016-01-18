SANTIAGO Jan 18 A Chilean ministerial committee
upheld on Monday the environmental permit for Energia Austral's
Cuervo hydroelectric dams, dismissing nearly a dozen complaints
filed against the controversial project by environmental and
citizens' groups.
Energia Austral, a joint venture between mining and trading
company Glencore Plc and Australian power producer
Origin Energy, received the initial go-ahead or the
$733 million project from local environmental authorities in
September 2013.
The 11 complaints against Cuervo's two dams, which are
slated to be built in Chile's pristine Aysen region some 1,350
kilometers (839 miles) south of capital city Santiago and have
an installed capacity of 640 megawatts, claim the project would
hurt local flora and fauna and be a drag on the area's tourism
industry.
Local community and environmental organizations opposed to
the project also claim that the project's proximity to a
geological fault line poses a risk to nearby towns.
"The evaluation of this hydroelectric plant has been up to
now tailor-made to suit the company, completely ignoring the
welfare and opinion of the citizens of Aysen," said Diego Lillo,
lawyer for the FIMA citizens' organization.
"Residents are forced to face excessive risks because of the
project," said Lillo, adding that "there is a deficient
evaluation of the seismic and geological variables."
As part of their ruling, the ministers will require Energia
Austral to provide additional information about the operation of
the dams.
This information will in turn be evaluated by the National
Geological and Mining service before the company receives the
go-ahead to fill the dams with water.
"This is a joke," said Peter Hartmann, the head of Citizen
Coalition for Aysen Life Reserve.
"To make a decision about a 13,000 hectare dam in an area of
extreme risk like the Liquine-Ofqui fault line, (an area)
surrounded by volcanoes, and without first having defined a
regional energy policy, is irresponsible."
In recent years, community organizations and environmental
groups successfully helped block the development of the nearly
$9 billion HidroAysen dam complex, a joint venture between
Endesa Chile and Colbun SA.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Anthony Esposito and
Matthew Lewis)