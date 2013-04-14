* Decision from China's MOFCOM expected this week
* Agreement expected to include asset sales
* MOFCOM has only rarely required structural solutions, or
sales
* Glencore has set May 2 date to complete deal
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, April 14 Trader Glencore is
expected to agree to concessions this week to ease Chinese
worries over its grip on the supply of copper, clearing the
final regulatory hurdle in its $32 billion acquisition of miner
Xstrata.
After months of negotiations, Glencore is expected to have
agreed to yield some ground, with analysts and market sources
pointing to a likely sale from among Xstrata's promising
- though challenging - greenfield copper projects, which could
include Las Bambas in Peru, due to begin production in 2015.
Industry sources said a solution might also involve giving
China a guaranteed slice of the group's copper production.
Xstrata is already the world's fourth-largest producer of
copper and aims to increase output by more than 50 percent from
2011 levels by 2015, as projects like the $5.2 billion Las
Bambas mine ramp up.
Xstrata and Glencore combined account for around 7 percent
of global copper supply, a percentage expected to rise, with
mines in Chile, Peru, Australia and in emerging regions like
Africa's copper belt.
As a result, Chinese regulators reviewing the biggest ever
mining tie-up have focused on the new group's presence in the
red metal, and specifically copper concentrate, the intermediate
product that feeds smelters and refineries.
Though China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has only rarely
imposed conditions on deals, China is the biggest buyer of the
minerals Glencore and Xstrata trade and mine. Its regulator -
the only major global watchdog with an overtly political brief -
is not deaf to the country's hunger for copper, or to its
ambition to process more of the metal at home.
"It is about value and political capital, rather than about
just repairing the market," said analyst Paul Gait at Sanford
Bernstein in London.
"Clearly the Chinese are short of copper and iron ore - and
those they care a lot about, and iron ore is not an issue for
Glencore Xstrata."
The European Union's decision to require action is also said
to have emboldened China. Regulators in Brussels demanded
Glencore scrap an exclusive European zinc sales agreement with
producer Nyrstar and sell its equity stake.
MONTHS OF TALKS
Lengthy negotiation periods are not unusual for MOFCOM, the
newest and least predictable of the world's main watchdogs, and
Glencore's decision to pull and refile its submission on the
Xstrata tie-up late last year and its own comments about Chinese
interest in copper have left little doubt that some ground will
have to be conceded.
China has only imposed sales to ease market dominance in a
handful of cases out of several hundred mergers reviewed since
2008, in deals relevant to its growth ambitions.
In one case often compared with Glencore Xstrata - the
acquisition of Russian potash producer Silvinit by rival
Uralkali in 2011 - MOFCOM imposed conditions on
supply, as well ordering the group to maintain existing sales
procedures and price negotiations.
Market and industry sources said assets like Glencore's
African hub and Xstrata's producing mines were unlikely to be up
for negotiation, though the group could review minority stakes,
such as Xstrata's portion of Peru's Antamina operation.
More likely to be sacrificed are Xstrata greenfield
projects, like Las Bambas, set to produce more than 400,000
tonnes of copper a year for at least its first five years of
production, from 2015.
Glencore could offer up Xstrata's unapproved, longer-dated
projects like the $5.9 billion Tampakan mine in the Philippines,
where production has already been pushed out to 2019. Glencore
has made no secret of its reluctance to invest in projects being
built from scratch, as risks and costs increase.
Alternatively, the Chinese - who could also impose
conditions on the combined group's commercial behaviour - could
simply secure a chunk of the group's production.
"If I were the Chinese, I wouldn't want the mine at all,
just volume," said one industry source. Buying directly allows
China to bypass the metal exchange, and avoid driving up the
price for itself.
If China reaches a deal with Glencore and makes its verdict
known this week, Glencore will be able to meet its revised
completion deadline of May 2.
Glencore declined to comment.