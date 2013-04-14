LONDON, April 14 Commodities group Glencore
could be forced to sacrifice a slice of copper
production in order to secure a green light from China this week
for its planned $32 billion takeover of miner Xstrata.
China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), which regulates
mergers and acquisitions, has only forced sales to resolve
excessive influence in a specific market in a handful of more
than 500 tie-ups examined since merger regulations were
introduced in 2008.
Below are the most significant such decisions:
1. April, 2009 - Mitsubishi Rayon's acquisition of Lucite
MOFCOM ruled that the acquisition of the UK plastics maker
by its Japanese rival would have an impact on the market for
methyl methacrylate, a product used in resins and plastics.
Lucite had to sell half its annual MMA production capacity for
five years to one or more third parties.
Coming just weeks after MOFCOM blocked Coca-Cola's planned
$2.4 billion acquisition of juice maker Huiyuan, it was seen as
a signal of a tougher stance.
2. September, 2009 - Pfizer's $68 billion acquisition of
Wyeth
U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer's acquisition of
rival Wyeth was the first multinational pharmaceutical filing in
China. MOFCOM required Pfizer to sell its Chinese vaccine
business for a chronic respiratory disease affecting pigs.
3. October, 2009 - Panasonic's acquisition of Sanyo
Following electronics group Panasonic's acquisition
of rival Sanyo, MOFCOM required divestments to avoid excessive
concentration in the production of batteries.
It required the sale of parts of Panasonic or Sanyo's
business in three battery markets that caused concern, making it
the first time China required sales outside the country for a
merger of two non-Chinese businesses.
4. October, 2011 - Alpha Private Equity Fund V's acquisition
of Savio Macchine Tessili
MOFCOM approved Alpha's acquisition of Italian textile
machinery producer Savio, but raised concerns about market
concentration in winder and yarn quality control.
MOFCOM agreed to a remedy that involved Alpha selling its
investment in another portfolio company and Savio competitor,
Uster Technologies.
5. June, 2012 - United Technologies' acquisition of Goodrich
MOFCOM approved aviation equipment producer United
Technologies' $16.5 billion purchase of parts maker
Goodrich, subject to the sale of Goodrich's electrical power
system businesses and its share in a separate joint venture with
Thales Avionics.
China was the first jurisdiction to approve the deal.
($1 = 0.6496 British pounds)
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Will Waterman)