* Glencore says shutdown to take effect from mid December
* Will remove 5 million tonnes of thermal coal from market
* Shutdown comes as coal prices sit at 5-1/2 year lows
By Sonali Paul and James Regan
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, Nov 14 Glencore Plc,
the world's largest exporter of thermal coal, plans to shut its
Australian mines for three weeks to help attack a crippling
global supply glut that has pushed prices to 5-1/2 year lows.
The move underscores producer concerns about over-supplied
coal markets and was supported by a senior industry official in
Indonesia, the world's largest exporter of thermal coal ahead of
Australia.
"What needs to happen immediately is we need to follow the
steps of Glencore," Bob Kamandanu, chairman of the Indonesia
Coal Mining Association said. "The market has to be given shock
therapy otherwise the price will remain low."
Glencore said its temporary shutdown would cut output by 5
million tonnes - 2.5 percent of Australia's forecast 2014
thermal coal exports - although analysts said the curtailment
would have little effect on the billion-tonne a year global
market.
"This is a considered management decision given the current
oversupply situation and reduces the need to push incremental
sales into an already weak pricing environment," the company
said in a statement.
Glencore has estimated that up to a third of Australia's
coal sector currently runs at a loss.
"Glencore's competitors would see this as a very generous
gesture, given they are acting alone," said Don Barnett of
AustCoal Consulting. "Five million tonnes will not have much of
an impact. It will help, but not much."
Thermal coal prices have retreated to $62 a tonne
from double that in 2011. The largest markets for
Australian coal are Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and India.
"If it's only a three-week shutdown it probably won't have a
very big impact on price," Indonesia's director general of coal
and minerals Sukhyar told reporters in Jakarta.
Australian production of thermal coal is forecast to rise
by 8 percent over the next two years to 270 million tonnes,
according to government figures.
In many cases miners find it cheaper to run in the red than
shut owing to "take or pay" freight contracts that require
payment of haulage fees whether or not any coal is shipped.
Glencore has limited exposure to these contracts, a
spokesman said.
Coal remains the most important fuel for power generation
with a global share of around 40 percent, according to coal
mining companies, despite concerns over its contribution to
global warming.
Glencore said it expects the coal market to return to
balance in the "medium term".
(Additional reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Fergus Jensen in
JAKARTA; Editing by Richard Pullin)