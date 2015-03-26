(Corrects year to 2016 in headline and text)

MELBOURNE, March 26 Glencore Plc has decided to close its West Wallsend underground coal mine in Australia in 2016, saying poor coal prices meant it would not make sense to extend the life of the mine.

"Consideration had been given to a number of options to extend the mine's life but a combination of factors, especially coal market and economic conditions, do not support continued operations," the company said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)