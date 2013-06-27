UPDATE 7-Oil whipsaws as production seen rising, more OPEC cuts discussed
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
PERTH, June 27 Glencore Xstrata said on Thursday it has cut back coal production at two of its Australian coal mines due to lower coal prices, high costs and the strong Australian dollar.
As part of the production cuts at its Newlands and Oaky Creek mines, the company said it will layoff about 450 employees at the two mines by the end of the year.
Earlier on this week, Glencore said it had laid off 46 workers at its Ravensworth coal mine.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
LIMA, March 6 Workers at Cerro Verde mine, one of the largest copper producers in Peru, plan to start a five-day strike on Friday to demand better labor conditions, a union representative said on Monday.