* Glencore cutting 15 mln tonnes of Australian coal output
* Mines produced around 100 mln tonnes in 2014
MELBOURNE Feb 27 Glencore Plc said on
Friday it planned to cut coal exports from its Australian mines
by about 15 percent in 2015 to ensure the mines remain
profitable as coal prices languish near 5-1/2 year lows.
The world's biggest exporter of coal for power stations said
it would cut exports by 15 million tonnes. It will carry out the
reductions by scaling back some open pit mining, revising its
product mix and deferring some mine projects to ensure output
meets demand in terms of quality and volume.
"We will continue to review all our coal operations in the
prevailing economic climate," the company said in an emailed
statement.
Glencore's Australian coal mines, some of which are co-owned
with other companies, produced about 100 million tonnes in 2014,
with its share of that production at nearly 70 million tonnes.
The output cuts, coming despite a slight rebound in
Australian coal prices, may result in the loss of just under 120
jobs, the company said.
The Swiss-based trading giant suspended work at its
Australian coal mines for three weeks in December to shore up
the market when prices were at 5-1/2-year lows.
