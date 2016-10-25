SYDNEY Oct 25 Glencore and Japanese
power utilities have settled quarterly thermal coal contract
prices at $94.75 a tonne, up from around $64 last quarter,
sources confirmed on Tuesday, reflecting a surge in spot prices.
The Japanese buyers agreed to pay the higher price to secure
supplies of high quality thermal coal from Australia, the
Financial Times reported overnight.
Glencore reached the settlement with Japan's Tohoku Electric
following two months of negotiations, an industry
source with knowledge of the matter said.
"We were told it came in at $94.75, which was not unexpected
given the surge in spot," added a coal trader in Sydney.
Australian Newcastle spot cargo prices for November
have almost doubled since June to $100.25 per
tonne, the highest since 2012.
The price rally for thermal coal, used to generate
electricity, was triggered by a Chinese government decision to
cap its mining output to address labor issues and pollution,
forcing its utilities to import more coal.
The intervention cut China's mining output by around 15
percent and sent buyers back to global markets to meet the
shortfall.
Glencore is the world's biggest supplier of sea-traded
thermal coal and typically sets pricing for the sector.
Glencore declined to comment, citing a policy against
speaking publicly about price negotiations with its customers.
Japan's thermal coal imports remained stable year-on-year in
the first six months of 2016, reflecting a slower-than-expected
restart of nuclear power capacity and steady use of coal-fired
power generation as a substitute.
Australia's thermal coal exports in fiscal 2017 ending June
30 are forecast to increase 1.6 percent year-on-year to 204
million tonnes, with China's spike in import demand in the first
half of the year more than offsetting declines in India,
according to Australia's Department of Industry and Science.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)