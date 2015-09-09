(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, Sept 9 Glencore's Monday
announcement of a multi-pronged debt reduction programme has
boosted its share price by 17 percent and the copper price by
five percent from their respective Friday closes.
Maybe the Swiss commodities house hasn't completely lost its
markets mojo after all.
Its decision to suspend 400,000 tonnes of copper production
capacity over the next 18 months has sent analysts scurrying
back to revise their supply-demand spreadsheets.
Through luck or design the announcement was exquisitely
timed to catch a market that was just showing the first signs of
a short-covering reaction to the weeks of relentless selling
pressure.
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper hit a
six-year low of $4,855 per tonne on Aug. 24 and closed last week
at $5,120. It is currently trading at $5,380.
Glencore alone can't put a floor under the copper market.
Only China can do that. It is the slowdown in Chinese industrial
activity that has sent all the LME base metals tumbling to their
lowest levels since 2009.
But Glencore's cutbacks, the most aggressive of any base
metals producer in this part of the cycle, will certainly alter
the supply landscape.
"KEEP IT IN THE GROUND"
Glencore chief executive Ivan Glasenberg has been a fierce
critic of metals producers' response, or lack of response, to
low prices.
"We should not be increasing production in anticipation of
China demand," he said at the time of the company's first-half
results, adding: "Keep it in the ground, you can dig it out
anytime."
Of course it was those disappointing results and the
accompanying cut in forecast earnings from its trading division
that created the wave of shareholder pressure for Glencore to
cut its debt in the first place.
Pressure which become irresistible when ratings agency S&P
downgraded its outlook on the company to negative, a direct
threat to Glencore's credit-intensive trading business.
Low metal prices, particularly copper, and the potential for
lower prices still are what triggered S&P's warning.
Glencore's decision to curtail production at its Katanga
operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and its
Mopani mine and smelter in Zambia was a double-edged response,
both helping its own bottom line and giving the copper market a
much-needed supply-side fillip.
Both African Copperbelt mines are relatively high-cost
components of Glencore's copper portfolio with cash costs of
over $2.50 per pound, or around $5,500, between them.
Both are scheduled to undergo major upgrades over the next
year or so to reduce those costs. A shaft infrastructure rebuild
at Mopani and a build-out of whole ore leaching capacity at
Katanga will slash costs to $1.70 and $1.65 per lb respectively.
The work is scheduled for completion in the first half of
2017, which is the approximate time-line for the curtailments.
******************************************************
FACTBOX: Miners bite the bullet on copper output cuts:
******************************************************
THE FIRST CUT IS THE DEEPEST
The cuts are the deepest announced yet in the copper market,
but they do add to a growing producer response to low prices.
Freeport McMoRan will chop around 68,000 per tonnes
both next year and in 2017 by suspending its Miami mine in
Arizona and reducing output at both its Tyrone mine in New
Mexico and its majority-owned El Abra mine in Chile.
Asarco, the U.S. unit of Grupo Mexico, will cut operating
rates at its Ray complex in Arizona, resulting in around 30,000
tonnes per year lower production.
Interestingly, all three producers are taking the cuts at
mines that either directly produce refined metal via
solvent-extraction-electrowinning (SX-EW) technology or that are
integrated into smelter-refineries.
This is important since it means the cutbacks will impact
immediately the refined copper market rather than being
transmitted, possibly with reduced effect, through the raw
materials chain.
And, together with another shutdown in the Copperbelt, the
Chinese-operated Baluba mine, they are forcing a
collective reassessment of copper's supply-demand drivers.
Analysts at Macquarie Bank, for example, said they had
"stripped a massive 345,000 tonnes of supply from the 2016
balance, pushing it into a 248,000-tonne deficit." ("Copper
supply wobbling on cuts," Sept. 8, 2015)
These price-related cutbacks, by the way, come over and
above the unforeseen hits to copper mine supply which have also
been accumulating this year.
TIGHTER MARKET?
Moreover, this rethink of copper's expected dynamics going
forwards comes at a time when the refined market is showing
signs of tightening anyway.
The flow of metal into China is reduced on last year's
levels but it remains robust at a cumulative 1.94 million tonnes
in the first seven months of 2015.
Bonded stocks in China are falling and physical premiums
rising, suggesting the country's appetite is going to remain at
least as strong over the coming few months.
Headline stocks registered with the LME, currently at
346,850 tonnes, have been flat-lining in recent months after
surging in the first quarter.
On-warrant stocks of 289,175 tonnes are close to two-month
lows after a spate of cancellations in preparation for physical
load-out.
And of course much of what is in the LME warehouse system,
something between 50 and 80 percent, is still tightly controlled
by a dominant long.
It has been straddling the nearby spreads for many months
and the front part of the LME curve has accordingly remained
tight for many months. The benchmark cash-to-three-months spread
CMCU0-3 was valued at $20 per tonne backwardation at Tuesday's
close.
None of which is to say that copper couldn't yet head lower,
however strong the current short-covering momentum.
There are still plenty of super bears out there. Bank of
America Merrill Lynch has just joined their ranks, slashing its
copper forecast for next year to $4,513 per tonne.
Everything comes down to China, the root cause of metals
price weakness across the board.
And even the mighty Glencore is in the dark as to what
exactly is happening in China. "That's the one we are all
struggling to read, demand in China," Glasenberg admitted at the
time of the first-half results release.
So Glencore is making good on its promises, delivering the
market the sort of producer response that changes both the
short-term market momentum and the medium-term supply dynamic.
Glasenberg and his management team have taken something of a
drubbing in the press over the last few days, some of it tinged
with barely-concealed schadenfreude.
But when it comes to copper at least, they've shown they
still know a lot more about markets than most other producers.
(Editing by William Hardy)