* Glencore has suspended chunk of output in DRC, Zambia
* Company aims to upgrade the mines, lower costs
* Uncertainty over copper prices, debts weigh
By Aaron Ross
KOLWEZI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 3 The
beer flowed at a dimly-lit bar in the Congo copper mining town
of Kolwezi, but it did little to lighten the mood.
Since the commodity price slump rippled out to the remote
corners of Africa that hold some of the world's most important
metals supplies, thousands of mine workers in Kolwezi have been
fearing for their future.
Production at the Katanga mine there has been suspended
since September as its owner Glencore responds to a
more than six-year low in copper prices, and the last ore has
been trucked away.
Katanga represents a test of whether the company's copper
mining operations can adapt to weak prices. Glencore plans to
re-engineer the site so it can resume output at a lower cost in
early 2017, and success would help reassure its investors that
the firm can ride out a long commodity downturn.
The mine said in September that it planned to cut a fifth of
its around 5,000-strong workforce, at most. But more than 1,000
workers have already taken up an offer of compensation to walk
away.
"People think that if they don't accept the money now, the
company will cut more jobs later and they'll lose the
opportunity," said employee Deogratias Twite, 26, at Chez Laure
bar, speaking over a blast of music from the courtyard outside.
Basil Mwangala Mdala, a 45-year-old electrician, said he was
offered an $11,000 buy-out, but turned it down. "What am I going
to do with $11,000? I have all of my family here. I have
responsibilities as a parent ... The misery has begun."
The sombre assessment jars somewhat with the message to
investors from Glencore's headquarters in the wealthy Swiss tax
haven of Zug - that its copper mining operations can adapt and
thrive.
The mining and trading group was built up through years of
rapid expansion, and is now one of the world's biggest metals
miners. But fears it may run out of cash sent its shares
tumbling earlier this year and forced Chief Executive Ivan
Glasenberg to issue new shares and rein in debts and capital
spending.
Africa accounts for around a third of Glencore's copper
output, and Katanga - located in the south of Democratic
Republic of Congo - was one of its biggest-producing mines in
the continent before its suspension.
Even as work tails off at the operations in Kolwezi, the
town will remain the focus of fevered activity through 2016 as
Glencore upgrades the mine.
The upgrade will include a new leaching plant that Glencore
says will allow the site to process ore more cheaply. But it has
not given any more detailed plans on how it aims to cut costs at
the mine - which is owned by Kamoto Copper Company (KCC), a
joint venture between Glencore-controlled Katanga Mining Limited
and state miner Gecamines.
The creeping mechanisation feared by some workers may play a
part, but so may an increase in production that would cut fixed
costs per tonne.
CUTTING COSTS
Glencore says it can slash Katanga's production costs to
about $1.65 per pound - from more than $2.50, or $5,510 a tonne.
The operation has been clearly loss-making at the current copper
price, which hit $4,443.50 a tonne on Nov. 23, its
lowest in more than six years.
Its more efficient Congo site of Mutanda - where production
costs $1.33 a pound, or $2,930 a tonne - has stayed open.
KCC has targeted annual production of 300,000 tonnes since
2011 but its record output has been just 158,000 tonnes, seen
last year.
By moving to slash costs while the mine is mothballed,
Glencore's idea is to "hope for the best and prepare for the
worst", said Bernstein Research analyst Paul Gait, who believes
a lot of the African copper belt will need to shut down.
"There is no way a lot of what occurs in DRC and Zambia is
economic at these (price) levels," he said.
Whether Katanga will be viable when the suspension ends
depends partly on global copper prices, with the outlook clouded
by weakening Chinese demand and signs that some big Glencore
rivals, such as BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto, are
still investing in new production.
"Eighteen months is a long time to say with any certainty or
conviction that Glencore (is) going to hit the ground running,"
sad Rand Merchant Bank's head of country risk, Ronak Gopaldas.
According to an annual accounts filing by KCC to the local
government at the end of 2014, the company had debts of more
than $5 billion, of which about $2 billion were owed to
Glencore.
KCC referred all queries on its debt to Glencore, which
declined to comment. Glencore, under pressure from credit rating
agencies, has pledged to cut its net debt by a third to $20
billion by the end of 2016.
It still plans to spend about $880 million on the upgrades
at KCC to bring performance in line with Mutanda.
According to Katanga Mining, Glencore has indicated that it
would "provide or procure" funding for the upgrades. Glencore
declined to provide any more details.
Meanwhile the main workers' union at KCC said 1,220 of its
workforce of around 5,000 had left after accepting buy-outs,
while at least 3,600 out of 4,500 contractors had been laid off.
"You can read the misery on the faces of the people," said
Delphin Monga, provincial secretary of the UCDT union. "Kolwezi
is really mines - I don't see anything that can replace it."
