JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 Glencore expects
its plan to take 400,000 tonnes of copper out of the market to
have an effect on prices, the chief executive of the miner and
commodity trader said on Monday.
"We once again, like we did with coal previously, have
introduced supply discipline," Ivan Glasenberg said on a
conference call.
"Taking 400,000 tonnes of copper out of the market which
people believe is oversupplied should have an effect."
Glencore is suspending some production at its Katanga Mining
unit in Democratic Republic of Congo and at Mopani
Copper Mines in Zambia for 18 months.
