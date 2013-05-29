SYDNEY May 29 Peru expects any new owner of one of the largest copper deposits in the world to stick to development plans set out by Xstrata before it was acquired by trading house Glencore.

Glencore has agreed to sell the Las Bambas project in Peru's Cotabambas and Grau Provinces to a buyer approved by China's monopoly watchdog by Sept 15, 2014 in exchange for Beijing's blessing over Glencore's $35 billion acquisition of Xstrata, completed in April.

Xstrata approved development of Las Bambas over a four-year period in August 2010, four months before Glencore first unveiled merger plans with Xstrata.

Demand for copper has since waned, with the metal's price down about 8 percent this year.

"We are very happy with the quality of the investment and the standards... that have been developed by Xstrata," Jorge Humberto Merino Tafur, Peru's minister for mines said on the side of conference promoting Latin American mining projects.

"We expect as a government to keep that standard," he said.

According to media reports, Glencore Xstrata has appointed BMO Capital Markets and Credit Suisse to identify potential buyers of the Las Bambas project, which is one of the largest copper-mining prospects in the world.

Analyst's valuations of the project range from about $4.4 billion to nearly $7 billion.

Large Chinese resource companies such as Chinalco and MMG Ltd are among a list of potential buyers.

Las Bambas is slated to produce a minimum of 400,000 tonnes of copper a year, with commissioning to start in late 2014.

At that rate, it would be close in production to Rio Tinto's Oyu Tolgoi mine under development in Mongolia and about half the size of the BHP Billiton -controlled Escondida mine in Chile, the world's largest.