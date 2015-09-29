Sept 29 Mining and trading company Glencore said on Tuesday its business remained "operationally and financially robust" and it was confident of the medium and long-term fundamentals of its commodities.

"Glencore has no debt covenants and continues to retain strong lines of credit and secure access to funding," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Glencore shares fell to a record low on Monday over concerns it was not doing enough to cut its debt to withstand a prolonged fall in global metals prices. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)