* Glencore says has positive cash flow
* Glencore says has secure funding access
* Management buyout would be one option - Citi
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Lionel Laurent
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, Sept 29 Glencore
said on Tuesday it was strong enough to ride out current
volatility in commodity markets, helping to lift the mining
group's shares by a fifth.
Glencore's stock rebounded after a fall of 30 percent to a
record low on Monday in response to uncertainty over its ability
to cope with a prolonged fall in global metal prices.
Its shares closed up 16.9 percent at 84.91 pence in London.
The Swiss-based company said its business remained
operationally and financially robust and it was confident in the
medium and long-term fundamentals of its commodities, which
include copper and coal.
"We have positive cash flow, good liquidity and absolutely
no solvency issues," a company spokesman said in a statement.
"Glencore has no debt covenants and continues to retain
strong lines of credit and secure access to funding."
Lenders said on Tuesday they remain supportive of the
embattled commodities trader and mining company, which has
around $13 billion of liquidity available and can finance its
debt maturities for two years.
"We are watching quite carefully, but without the concern or
type of hysteria you are seeing in equities," a head of loan
syndicate at a bank said. "If the company is left to resolve its
own issues, we are quite confident that they will do so."
The shares had plunged on Monday wiping about 3.5 billion
pounds from Glencore's market value on fears the group was not
doing enough to cut its $30 billion debt pile as commodity
prices tumbled.
Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg had to bow to shareholder
pressure this month by agreeing to cut Glencore's debts and
protect its credit rating after the prices of its main products
fell.
Glencore plans to suspend dividends, sell assets, cut copper
production and raise cash, among other measures, to cut its net
debt by a third by the end of 2016. The group has already raised
$2.5 billion through a share placement.
On Tuesday, Chile's second-biggest copper mine Collahuasi,
which is owned by Glencore and Anglo American, announced
plans to cut output by 300,000 tonnes per year to protect
against sinking copper prices.
Glencore's $10 billion share listing in London in 2011
turned its managers into billionaires. Now there is speculation
it might make sense for Glencore management to take the company
private.
Analysts at Citi have said Glencore should consider
going private via a management buyout. Such a move would make it
easier to restructure while metals prices are slumping and could
allow various assets to be spun off.
"In the event the equity market continues to express its
unwillingness to value the business fairly, the company
management should take the company private, whereby
restructuring measures can be taken easily and quickly," Citi
analysts wrote in a note to clients.
But mining industry bankers said it would be virtually
impossible for management to put together the required financing
for any buyout.
"How, in a market where everyone thinks it has too much
leverage, would you put leverage on it?" one senior banker said.
Instead, the company is expected to step up its divestment
plans beyond those already announced earlier this month, one
banking source said, adding that while other options like a
company split or a buyout of the trading business were possible,
they were unlikely.
Three Glencore executives are among the firm's top ten
shareholders, including Glasenberg with an 8.42 percent stake,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Just two weeks ago,
management took up 22 percent of the new shares being issued at
125 pence each. The stock has fallen more than a third since
then.
Glencore has been holding talks with talks with investor
trade body Investment Association related to its $2.5 billion
equity placing, Sky News reported.
Some investors, including the Investment Association, have
criticised the way in which Glencore raised the money, saying
that the mining company had breached shareholder protection
principles.
A spokesman for Investment Association confirmed to Reuters
that the trade body was in talks with Glencore, but did not
divulge any further details. Glencore declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry in London.; Writing by
Jane Merriman.
Jane Merriman. Editing by Susan Thomas and Christian Plumb)