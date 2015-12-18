* Ratings downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
Dec 18 Commodities trader Glencore's
credit rating was downgraded to one notch above junk status by
Moody's Investors Service on Friday which cited likely weak
mining market conditions over the next two years.
Moody's downgraded Glencore's ratings by one notch to Baa3
from Baa2 and said the outlook was stable.
"Our decision ... reflects our expectations that the pricing
environment in mining will remain unfavourable in 2016-17,
making a return to the previous level of earnings unlikely,"
Moody's lead analyst on Glencore Elena Nadtotchi said in a
statement.
"However, we believe that Glencore has the capacity to
adjust its balance sheet to a reduced earnings level in order to
maintain its investment grade ratings."
Glencore said last week it remained focused on preserving
its investment grade ratings.
Glencore has a higher debt load than its mining company
rivals in part because its trading business borrows money to
take large positions that can generate tight profit margins.
Moody's said last month it was reviewing its rating of
commodity trader Noble Group for a potential
downgrade, citing the company's weaker than expected liquidity
profile and its high leverage. Noble's current
Moody's rating is Baa3.
Switzerland-based Glencore came under pressure this year
from investors and ratings agencies to cut its net debt of
around $30 billion, one of the highest in the industry, as
prices for commodities such as copper and coal hit multi-year
lows.
In September, Glencore said it would take action to cut net
debt, including asset sales, reduced expenditure, a suspension
of dividend payments and raising $2.5 billion of new equity
capital to protect its investment grade ratings after its shares
fell to record lows.
It said last week it was targeting net debt of $18 billion
to $19 billion by the end of 2016, lowering a previous target of
$20 billion, after commodity prices tumbled further.
Glencore had previously said the plan would allow it to
withstand copper prices of $4,000 a tonne, and the revised debt
target was expected to help the company cope with copper below
that level, even at $3,500 a tonne.
Copper hit a six-year low of $4,443.50 a tonne on
Nov. 23, but has since recovered and was trading at $4,658 a
tonne as of 1410 GMT on Friday.
"The stable outlook on the Baa3 ratings factors the
expectation that Glencore will improve its leverage profile in
2016 and will continue to maintain strong liquidity," Moody's
said.
The ratings agency also said an upgrade of Glencore's
ratings to Baa2 would be considered in the medium term once
leverage was sustainably reduced.
Glencore makes about a quarter of its earnings from
commodities trading, which had previously allowed it to
withstand a steep fall in oil and metal prices slightly better
than pure-play miners.
But the division came under the spotlight after it generated
lower-than-expected earnings in the first half and the company
cut its earnings forecast for the business.
Glencore has set guidance of $2.4 billion to $2.7 billion
for the division's earnings in 2016 and Moody's said earnings
below this target could place negative pressure on the Baa3
ratings.
