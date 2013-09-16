BRIEF-International Shipholding Corp's reorganization plan confirmed by bankruptcy court
* International Shipholding Corporation's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
LONDON, Sept 16 Miner and commodities trader Glencore Xstrata said it on Monday agreed to sell Dakota Growers Pasta Company for $370 million, as it continues to divest assets acquired with its $6 billion purchase of Canadian grain handler Viterra.
To appease regulators, Glencore has already sold a number of Viterra assets to Agrium Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc and Richardson.
Glencore said the sale of St Louis Park, Minnesota-based Dakota Growers to Post Holdings Inc is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in 2014.
* GE and Baker Hughes receive expected requests for additional information from the DOJ
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: