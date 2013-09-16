LONDON, Sept 16 Miner and commodities trader Glencore Xstrata said it on Monday agreed to sell Dakota Growers Pasta Company for $370 million, as it continues to divest assets acquired with its $6 billion purchase of Canadian grain handler Viterra.

To appease regulators, Glencore has already sold a number of Viterra assets to Agrium Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc and Richardson.

Glencore said the sale of St Louis Park, Minnesota-based Dakota Growers to Post Holdings Inc is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in 2014.