MELBOURNE, June 9 Glencore said on Thursday it has agreed to sell a 9.99 percent stake in its agricultural business to British Columbia Investment Management Corp for $624.9 million, as it continues a push to cut debt.

The deal follows the company's sale of a 40 percent stake in Glencore Agri to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $2.5 billion in April, and will leave Glencore with a 50.01 percent stake, with the business to be run by the existing management team.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese)