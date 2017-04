Aug 14 Miner and commodity trader Glencore Plc said it had sold stakes in three mines for about $290 million.

The company said it sold its interests in the Tampakan copper mine and the Falcondo and Sipilou nickel mines, which it inherited from its takeover of Xstrata in May 2013. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)