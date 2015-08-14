(In second paragraph corrects location of Sipilou nickel mine
to Ivory Coast, not Brazil)
Aug 14 Global miner and commodity trader
Glencore said on Friday it had sold stakes in three
mines it inherited through its Xstrata takeover for about $290
million.
The company said it sold its interests in the Tampakan
copper mine in the Philippines, the Falcondo nickel mine in the
Dominican Republic and the Sipilou nickel mine in Ivory
Coast.
The company did not say who it had sold the assets to and
gave no further details.
Glencore had announced plans to sell its interest in the
Tampakan project in June, having in December said it was
considering the sale of some nickel projects, reflecting low
commodity prices and a focus on returning cash to shareholders.
The announcement comes a day after the company said it would
cut back its spending plans for the year.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru and Olivia
Kumwenda-Mtambo in Johannesburg; Editing by David Holmes)