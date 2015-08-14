* Sells stakes in Tampakan, Falcondo and Sipilou
By Mamidipudi Soumithri and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
Aug 14 Global miner and commodity trader
Glencore said on Friday it had sold stakes in three
mines it inherited through its Xstrata takeover for about $290
million.
A commodity-price slump has forced many mining firms to
slash spending and sell assets. On Thursday, Glencore said it
would reduce its capex plans as copper and nickel trade near
six-year lows, hit by a supply glut and slowing Chinese demand.
The company said it had sold its interests in the Tampakan
copper mine in the Philippines, the Falcondo nickel mine in the
Dominican Republic and the Sipilou nickel mine in Ivory
Coast.
Finding buyers for nickel assets globally has become
difficult because of the low price of the metal, Liberum analyst
Ben Davis said.
"I don't know who, if anybody, would do that especially with
nickel at $4.74 (per pound). It takes a brave man," he said.
The company, which has been pivoting away from large
greenfield projects, did not say to whom it had sold the assets.
Glencore had announced plans to sell its interest in the
Tampakan project in June, having in December said it was
considering the sale of some nickel projects, reflecting low
commodity prices and a focus on returning cash to shareholders.
Tampakan alone is expected to require about $5.9 billion in
capital, analysts say.
Shares in Glencore had fallen nearly 1 percent to 175.15
pence to trade at record lows on the London Stock Exchange by
0831 GMT.
