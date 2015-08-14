* Sells stakes in Tampakan, Falcondo and Sipilou

Aug 14 Global miner and commodity trader Glencore said on Friday it had sold stakes in three mines it inherited through its Xstrata takeover for about $290 million.

A commodity-price slump has forced many mining firms to slash spending and sell assets. On Thursday, Glencore said it would reduce its capex plans as copper and nickel trade near six-year lows, hit by a supply glut and slowing Chinese demand.

The company said it had sold its interests in the Tampakan copper mine in the Philippines, the Falcondo nickel mine in the Dominican Republic and the Sipilou nickel mine in Ivory Coast.

Finding buyers for nickel assets globally has become difficult because of the low price of the metal, Liberum analyst Ben Davis said.

"I don't know who, if anybody, would do that especially with nickel at $4.74 (per pound). It takes a brave man," he said.

The company, which has been pivoting away from large greenfield projects, did not say to whom it had sold the assets.

Glencore had announced plans to sell its interest in the Tampakan project in June, having in December said it was considering the sale of some nickel projects, reflecting low commodity prices and a focus on returning cash to shareholders.

Tampakan alone is expected to require about $5.9 billion in capital, analysts say.

Shares in Glencore had fallen nearly 1 percent to 175.15 pence to trade at record lows on the London Stock Exchange by 0831 GMT. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo in Johannesburg; Editing by Dale Hudson and David Holmes)