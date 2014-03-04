LONDON, March 4 Glencore Xstrata posted
forecast-beating core profit in the first set of full annual
results since the commodities group was formed, helped by a
strong performance of its trading arm offsetting a decline in
its mining division.
The diversified trader and miner said its annual adjusted
EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation - totalled $13.1 billion, above a company provided
analyst consensus of $12.3 billion.
Glencore, which completed its record-breaking acquisition of
miner Xstrata in May, said it had identified cost savings and
synergies for $2.4 billion the full benefit of which will be
realized in 2014.
The miner and trader said the sale of its large copper mine
Las Bambas, in Peru, was still ongoing.