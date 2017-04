JOHANNESBURG Aug 18 Glencore plans to close its Eland platinum mine in South Africa putting about 1,000 jobs at risk, the Solidarity trade union said on Tuesday.

"The non-profitability of the mine, expensive and unreliable electricity and low commodity prices were their main reasons," Gideon du Plessis, Solidarity's General Secretary general told Reuters, adding that the company did say when Eland would close.

(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)