LONDON Nov 22 Belgium's Nyrstar said
on Thursday it had begun negotiations with Glencore on
a settlement to end a long-standing sales agreement, a condition
set by European regulators for the trader's acquisition of
Xstrata.
Europe's antitrust regulator said earlier it had cleared the
$33 billion takeover of miner Xstrata, but said Glencore
must end a zinc sales deal with Nyrstar in Europe and sell its
stake in the world no. 1 zinc producer.
"In order to terminate or make any adjustment to the offtake
agreement, a settlement must be negotiated between Nyrstar and
Glencore," Nyrstar said in a statement.