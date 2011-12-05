ZURICH Dec 5 Glencore boss Ivan
Glasenberg said on Monday that he would not sell any of his
shares in the company as long as he worked there.
"None of us has sold a single share. Neither before nor
after the flotation. And I've often said that I'm not thinking
about selling any shares as long as I work here," Chief
Executive Ivan Glasenberg told Swiss paper 20 Minuten in an
interview.
Glasenberg holds the largest single holding of Glencore's
shares, at around 15.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data. He bought more shares in September this year.
Glencore shares closed at 410.95 pence on Friday, giving the
commodity trader a market capitalisation of 28.4 billion pounds
based on 6.9 billion shares outstanding. The company floated in
May at a price of 530 pence.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley. Editing by Jane Merriman)