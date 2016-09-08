MELBOURNE, Sept 8 Glencore Plc and Origin Energy have put their hydropower business Energia Austral in Chile on the block, with Standard Chartered advising on the sale, two people familiar with the process said on Thursday.

Energia Austral includes three hydro power projects with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW), the biggest being the Cuervo asset at 550 MW, according to a flyer seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)