LONDON Aug 21 Commodities trader Glencore
stuck to its guns on a $30 billion bid for miner
Xstrata on Tuesday, as it reported earnings for the
first half of 2012 dragged down 26 percent by weaker commodity
prices.
Glencore said its first half profit net of significant items
fell to $1.81 billion, down from $2.44 billion a year ago and
marginally above analysts' expectations of $1.6 billion,
according to consensus forecasts.
Its operating profit fell 24 percent to almost $2.51
billion, again topping forecasts.
Glencore, already the single largest shareholder in Xstrata
with a 34 percent stake, announced in February it would bid for
the stock it does not already own, offering 2.8 new shares for
every Xstrata share held. It has met with resistance, however,
from Qatar Holding, Xstrata's second-largest investor, which in
June demanded a ratio of 3.25.