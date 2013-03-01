LONDON, March 1 Commodities trader Glencore
pushed back the date for completion of its tie-up with
miner Xstrata for the third time on Friday, citing
on-going regulatory process and the Xstrata court timetable.
Glencore said it will not now be possible to complete the
deal by March 15, which it had said in January was its "long
stop date" for finalising the $33 billion deal.
The company, which is due to report its annual results on
Tuesday, did not give a new date for when it expects the deal to
complete.
Glencore is still waiting for the go-ahead for the deal from
antitrust authorities in China, having already received a
conditional approval from European and South African regulators.