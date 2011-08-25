* H1 adj EBIT $3.3 billion, up 50 percent
* Marketing EBIT up 45 pct despite oil dip in Q2
* Sees commodity demand holding in face of market volatility
* Shares jump as much as 6 percent, later pare gains
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Aug 25 Commodities trader Glencore
International Plc warned of volatility ahead in its key
markets but saw opportunities in the turbulence as demand
remains strong, with resilient prices helping to boost its
first-half profit by 50 percent.
A robust outlook and a more modest than expected
quarter-on-quarter drop in its closely watched marketing
business -- which trades commodities from grains to oil --
comforted investors, who sent the stock up as much as 6 percent.
"As we look across the board, we still see demand looking
strong in Asia, the Chinese see buying opportunities ... so
commodity prices are resilient at the moment," Chief Executive
Ivan Glasenberg told reporters.
He added the market turmoil had allowed Glencore to consider
acquisitions more aggressively, as the price of listed assets
across the sector had dropped while private companies were less
optimistic about their outlook
"Is this the bottom? I don't know, but it is definitely a
better time to look at acquisitions," he said.
In what was taken by investors as a sign of confidence in
commodities markets from the world's largest diversified
commodity trader, Glencore said on Wednesday it would spend $280
million buying the shares in Australia's No 2 nickel producer
Minara that it does not already own.
Glencore, which owns stakes in a long list of listed and
unlisted producers, has consistently said that the ability to
seize acquisition opportunities thrown up by market conditions
was a key reason for its listing earlier this year, when it
ended almost four decades out of the public eye.
Glencore has $10.4 billion of cash, but the miner and trader
has also said it will aim to keep a BBB credit rating.
Glencore reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) of $3.3 billion, in line with forecasts, while net income
rose 57 percent to $2.45 billion.
Shares in the group, battered during the market rout, were
up 3.3 percent at 402.5 pence at 1215 GMT, outperforming the
sector but still well below their listing price of 530p.
Analysts and investors had feared Glencore, whose shares
have tracked investment banks more closely than miners, would
post weak trading results, as seen at some of the top commodity
traders among the investment banks.
"People were worried about the level of earnings volatility
in the marketing business in different commodity scenarios and
the second quarter was a weaker price environment. Wide of the
mark comparisons had been made to proprietary trading operations
of the investment banks, which were down (heavily) in the second
quarter," analyst Dominic O'Kane at Liberum said.
"Glencore's marketing business is down 15 percent -- it's a
decent performance for the second quarter."
ENERGY TO IMPROVE IN Q3
Operating profit for Glencore's whole trading or marketing
division rose 45 percent year-on-year in the first half, but
dipped 15 percent in the second quarter against the first, as an
improved metals division struggled to make up for weaker
earnings in energy products where volatility boosted arbitrage
opportunities in the first three months of the year.
"The second quarter has been tight (in oil trading), there
has been massive volatility in the oil price and there was no
trend in the business ... The opportunities, the fundamentals of
the business did not present themselves," Glasenberg said.
"The third quarter is starting as not bad, but it does not
look like it will be in the region of the first quarter."
Energy trading income fell 37 percent in the second quarter
on the first, when it benefited from disruptions to the oil
supply chain caused by the Japanese earthquake and Libya, but
over the half, income was still more than double a year ago.
Rival trader Noble Group Ltd , seen by many as one
of the closest models to Glencore's on the trading side, saw
earnings from its metals division recover in the second quarter
after a dip in the first three months.
On the industrial side, which includes Glencore's metals,
energy and agricultural production, operating profit rose 54
percent, boosted by higher prices and increased gold and copper
volumes, and the company is expected to benefit from ramped up
production at key operations in the second half of the year.
Glencore said all its projects are on budget and on track
apart from its Prodeco coal project in Colombia, where it was
forced to cut production forecasts after delays in the delivery
of mining equipment from Japan.
