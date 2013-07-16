BRIEF-Legal & General CFO says not planning large M&A deals
* Chief financial officer mark gregory ~says insurer has capacity to buy annuity back books, expect them to come on the market "from time to time"
LONDON, July 16 Glencore Xstrata formally put its $5 billion-plus Las Bambas copper project in Peru up for sale on Tuesday, in line with a demand made by China's Ministry of Commerce in April.
"Glencore Xstrata has received numerous expressions of interest in the Las Bambas project from a diverse group of international mining companies and potential investors," the company said in a statement.
Glencore agreed to sell the copper project to appease Chinese regulators who in exchange gave its $30 billion takeover of Xstrata the green light earlier this year.
Chinese state-backed groups are believed to be weighing rival bids for the asset.
The company said that it had hired BMO Capital Markets and Credit Suisse to act as financial advisors on the sale process.
* CFO Geraint Jones says firm to take remaining Ogden Rate hit of 60-70 million pounds, net of tax, over the next 3-5 years.
March 8 British security company G4S Plc reported its first rise in revenue in four years with a 6.3 percent rise for 2016 and cut its leverage to 2.8 times net debt over EBITDA from 3.4 times a year earlier.