LONDON Aug 25 Commodities trader Glencore
aims to grow its presence in iron ore through
additional marketing deals and could consider acquisitions, its
Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg told reporters on Thursday.
Glencore's iron ore marketing business has soared since it
was launched in 2008 and it has carved out a growing share of
the market for the steelmaking ingredient.
Glasenberg said the group would continue to take advantage
of the shift to shorter pricing contracts.
"We have been increasing the marketing agreements with
various iron ore companies. It is definitely an area we want to
expand -- it has become a very tradeable commodity because of
the way it has become a spot price-type commodity," he said.
"We will continue growing with the type of marketing
agreements we have signed and we are looking at more investment
opportunities in all commodities. If something comes around in
iron ore, we will definitely look at that."
Glencore traded 9.3 million tonnes of iron ore in 2010.
It said in its IPO prospectus in May that it aimed to take
advantage of demand/supply imbalances across major miners and
steel mills.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by James Jukwey)