HONG KONG Aug 25 Trading in Hong Kong-listed shares of Glencore International Plc , the world's largest diversified commodities trader, was suspended on Thursday afternoon, pending the company's release of its interim earnings report, according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Shares of Kazakh miner Kazakhmys Plc were also suspended for the same reason, a separate HKEx statement showed.

Both companies are scheduled to announce results later on Thursday. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)