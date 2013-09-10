EU readies cash to help Ireland cut energy dependence on Brexit Britain
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
LONDON, Sept 10 Glencore said on Tuesday it had received strong interest from three to four Chinese groups for its $5 billion-plus Las Bambas copper project in Peru, and that the first bids were due next week.
Ivan Glasenberg, Glencore chief executive, told reporters that the Chinese groups would likely be able to compete against each other.
Glencore agreed to sell the mine in return for Beijing's blessing for its $35 billion purchase of Xstrata.
Under a deal struck with Beijing's Ministry of Commerce in April, Glencore has until end-August 2014 to find a buyer.
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.