MELBOURNE, March 19 China's MMG Ltd
confirmed on Wednesday it was in talks with Glencore Xstrata
to buy the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, an
acquisition expected to cost more than $5 billion, but said
there was no guarantee a deal would be agreed.
MMG, the Australia-based offshore arm of Chinese state-owned
Minmetals, said it was bidding alongside state-owned giant CITIC
Group and Hong Kong-registered Guoxin International Investment
Corp.
"No binding agreement has been reached in connection with
the acquisition as of the date of this announcement," MMG said
in a statement on Wednesday to the Hong Kong stock exchange.