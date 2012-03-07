* New loan underwritten by Citigroup and Morgan Stanley
* Banks asked to commit $300-350 million each
* New money deal to show Glencore can fund merger
(Updates throughout)
By Tessa Walsh and Alasdair Reilly
LONDON, March 7 Commodities trader
Glencore is raising a $6 billion syndicated loan to
back a $37 billion bid for miner Xstrata and is also
extending $11.85 billion of existing loans, banking sources said
on Wednesday.
Glencore has asked its relationship banks to join the new
364-day $6 billion loan with commitments of $300-350 million
each, one of the sources said.
The $6 billion loan, which also includes a one-year
extension option, has been underwritten by Citigroup and Morgan
Stanley and is designed to show regulators that Glencore has
enough working capital to fund the merger. The company is not
expected to have to draw on it.
"The facility is additional liquidity to accommodate a
working capital sign-off as part of the merger process," a
senior banker said.
At the same time, the company is extending two existing
loans - an $8.34 billion three-year loan by a further year and a
$3.53 bln 364-day loan by one year.
Glencore declined to comment.
The trading company on Monday brushed aside requests from
Xstrata investors to improve its agreed $37 billion bid.
While there is no restriction on its using working capital
to sweeten a bid, the company said that its existing offer was
fair to all shareholders and emphasised its own growth
prospects.
The $6 billion loan, which is conditional on the merger
taking place, is new money for Glencore and additional exposure
for its lenders, which already have large exposures to the
company and to Xstrata.
Its denomination in dollars also makes it difficult for
banks, which are finding funding in dollars expensive.
But most lenders are expected to make an exception to lend
to the combined commodities giant to maintain access to its
ancillary business.
"If any borrower can raise that sort of amount in dollars,
it's Glencore," a second senior banker said.
The loan's short tenor and pricing, which increases over
time, suggests the combined company will seek to consolidate its
finances when the merger is complete. The new structure is
expected to include bonds.
"Post merger, I guess that there will be a reappraisal of
all commitments. The new entity's debt structure will reflect
the new setup," the first senior banker said.
Xstrata has already asked its banks for a waiver to allow $6
billion of its loans to stay in place as it waits for approval
of its merger with Glencore.
(editing by Jane Baird)