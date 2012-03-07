* New loan underwritten by Citigroup and Morgan Stanley

* Banks asked to commit $300-350 million each

* New money deal to show Glencore can fund merger (Updates throughout)

By Tessa Walsh and Alasdair Reilly

LONDON, March 7 Commodities trader Glencore is raising a $6 billion syndicated loan to back a $37 billion bid for miner Xstrata and is also extending $11.85 billion of existing loans, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Glencore has asked its relationship banks to join the new 364-day $6 billion loan with commitments of $300-350 million each, one of the sources said.

The $6 billion loan, which also includes a one-year extension option, has been underwritten by Citigroup and Morgan Stanley and is designed to show regulators that Glencore has enough working capital to fund the merger. The company is not expected to have to draw on it.

"The facility is additional liquidity to accommodate a working capital sign-off as part of the merger process," a senior banker said.

At the same time, the company is extending two existing loans - an $8.34 billion three-year loan by a further year and a $3.53 bln 364-day loan by one year.

Glencore declined to comment.

The trading company on Monday brushed aside requests from Xstrata investors to improve its agreed $37 billion bid.

While there is no restriction on its using working capital to sweeten a bid, the company said that its existing offer was fair to all shareholders and emphasised its own growth prospects.

The $6 billion loan, which is conditional on the merger taking place, is new money for Glencore and additional exposure for its lenders, which already have large exposures to the company and to Xstrata.

Its denomination in dollars also makes it difficult for banks, which are finding funding in dollars expensive.

But most lenders are expected to make an exception to lend to the combined commodities giant to maintain access to its ancillary business.

"If any borrower can raise that sort of amount in dollars, it's Glencore," a second senior banker said.

The loan's short tenor and pricing, which increases over time, suggests the combined company will seek to consolidate its finances when the merger is complete. The new structure is expected to include bonds.

"Post merger, I guess that there will be a reappraisal of all commitments. The new entity's debt structure will reflect the new setup," the first senior banker said.

Xstrata has already asked its banks for a waiver to allow $6 billion of its loans to stay in place as it waits for approval of its merger with Glencore. (editing by Jane Baird)