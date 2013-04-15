By Alasdair Reilly
| LONDON, April 15
LONDON, April 15 Global commodities trading
company Glencore has asked its core relationship banks
to refinance a $12.8 billion revolving credit, originally signed
last April, to cover working capital requirements, banking
sources said.
The refinancing would be the second-biggest loan of the year
in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) after Russian oil
giant Rosneft's $14.2 billion acquisition loan for
half of TNK-BP in February.
Glencore has become one of the biggest and most regular
borrowers in the syndicated loan market and last year booked
more than $20 billion of loans.
This latest refinancing will help enlarge a loan market that
has started to grow this year after banks cut back on lending in
2011 and 2012, although deal flow is still low.
Glencore declined to comment on the financing.
The deal will be launched to a wider group of banks in late
April or early May and may be increased if demand for the loan
is high, the bankers said.
Last April's deal included a $4.435 billion, 14-month
revolving credit, split between a $3.725 billion tranche and a
$710 million tranche, and an extension of an existing $8.03
billion revolving credit.
The talks involve refinancing of both portions of the
previous deal.
The 14-month revolving credit paid a margin of 125 basis
points (bps) over LIBOR and a commitment fee of 35 percent of
the applicable margin on undrawn funds.
Glencore also agreed last April on a separate $3.1 billion
syndicated loan to help back its proposed $32 billion merger
with miner Xstrata.
The London-listed company is expected to agree on
concessions this week to ease Chinese worries over its grip on
the supply of copper, clearing a final regulatory hurdle before
the merger can go through.
Last March Xstrata also received a waiver on an existing $6
billion loan allowing it stay in place through a change of
control at the company.
Glencore is rated BBB by Standard & Poor's and Baa2 by
Moody's.
Banks have been appointed roles on Glencore's refinancing,
with Barclays as facility agent, Commerzbank as press bank,
Royal Bank of Scotland as coordinator and documentation agent,
Santander as presentation bank and Societe Generale as
information memorandum agent.