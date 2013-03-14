Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
LONDON, March 14 Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities trader, is considering the sale of Australia's largest malt producer, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Glencore acquired Adelaide-based Joe White Maltings, set up during the 1850s Gold Rush, through its acquisition of Canadian grain handling firm Viterra last year. Malt, a processed form of barley, is the basic ingredient in the production of beer.
The trader and miner has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise on the sale, the source said.
Glencore and Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.