UPDATE 1-AIRSHOW-Boeing launches new jet with flurry of orders
* French President Macron gives boost to troubled A400M (Adds 737 MAX 10 order tally)
LONDON May 18 Major miner and trader Glencore has entered an agreement with Corporacion G500 SAPI (G500) to create a platform, to be known as G500 Network, which will service around 12 percent of fuel stations in Mexico.
Glencore in a statement on Thursday said the joint venture will be developed in line with the liberalisation of retail prices in Mexico.
Formed in 2014, G500 is an association of service station owners, established in response to the deregulation of Mexico's petroleum industry. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)
* French President Macron gives boost to troubled A400M (Adds 737 MAX 10 order tally)
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Adds European market close)
PARIS, June 19 French telecoms company Orange plans to reduce its stake in British rival BT Group from 4 percent to as little as 1.33 percent, it said on Monday.