(Adds detail on Glencore activities, further comments at investor day briefing)

By David Sheppard

LONDON Dec 10 Crude prices are likely to extend their 43 percent slump since June, the oil chief of commodities and mining group Glencore Plc said on Wednesday, with the drop so far not large enough to shut down excess production over the next six to nine months.

However, Alex Beard told the company's investor day he thought the lower oil prices went, the steeper the eventual price rebound was likely to be.

Beard said that while he saw few oil companies cutting production in coming months, many projects that were currently planned would eventually be abandoned or reduced if prices stay at lower levels.

Glencore, which has investments in a number of small fields in West Africa, said one project may be farmed out to other parties, after drilling showed the Matanda block in Cameroon would be more complex to develop than first thought.

The company said it could take an impairment charge this year on the field, which produces natural gas liquids.

"We are taking a pause from drilling any further and we are looking for partners who would have an appetite for a very large gas development," Beard said of the field, adding lower oil prices helped come to the decision.

The development of Glencore's oil fields in Chad remain one of the key priorities for next year, but Beard said the company would not make any further capital expenditure commitments beyond 2015 without seeing how the oil price develops.

Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg said the current lower crude price environment may also offer opportunities for the company, including possible purchases of other projects.

Also at the investor day, Glencore promised to focus on returning cash to shareholders, rather than spending it on an expansion of output that could weigh on prices of the commodities it mines and trades. (Editing by Mark Potter and David Holmes)