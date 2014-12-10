(Adds detail on Glencore activities, further comments at
investor day briefing)
By David Sheppard
LONDON Dec 10 Crude prices are likely to extend
their 43 percent slump since June, the oil chief of commodities
and mining group Glencore Plc said on Wednesday, with
the drop so far not large enough to shut down excess production
over the next six to nine months.
However, Alex Beard told the company's investor day he
thought the lower oil prices went, the steeper the eventual
price rebound was likely to be.
Beard said that while he saw few oil companies cutting
production in coming months, many projects that were currently
planned would eventually be abandoned or reduced if prices stay
at lower levels.
Glencore, which has investments in a number of small fields
in West Africa, said one project may be farmed out to other
parties, after drilling showed the Matanda block in Cameroon
would be more complex to develop than first thought.
The company said it could take an impairment charge this
year on the field, which produces natural gas liquids.
"We are taking a pause from drilling any further and we are
looking for partners who would have an appetite for a very large
gas development," Beard said of the field, adding lower oil
prices helped come to the decision.
The development of Glencore's oil fields in Chad remain one
of the key priorities for next year, but Beard said the company
would not make any further capital expenditure commitments
beyond 2015 without seeing how the oil price develops.
Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg said the current lower crude
price environment may also offer opportunities for the company,
including possible purchases of other projects.
Also at the investor day, Glencore promised to focus on
returning cash to shareholders, rather than spending it on an
expansion of output that could weigh on prices of the
commodities it mines and trades.
(Editing by Mark Potter and David Holmes)