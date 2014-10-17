LONDON Oct 17 The head of iron ore trading at
commodities miner and trader Glencore, Christian
Wolfensberger, has quit, according to a source with direct
knowledge of the matter.
Wolfensberger, a Swiss-born Glencore veteran with more than
two decades of experience, was appointed to run the iron ore
division when it was hived off as a separate unit by the company
after its 2011 stock market listing.
Wolfensberger had been on leave since the summer for
personal reasons, the source said, and had opted not to return.
Sources familiar with the matter said Wolfensberger was not
involved in Glencore's tentative move for Rio Tinto, the
world's second-largest iron ore producer, in July. Rio rejected
the approach.
Iron ore trading will now be run by Jyothish George, the
first source said. Iron ore mining will continue to be run by
Mark Eames, who was chief operating officer of Xstrata's iron
ore division before the miner was taken over by Glencore.
Wolfensberger became a paper multi-millionaire on Glencore's
listing three years ago, but is not listed as a current owner of
Glencore shares on Thomson Reuters data.
