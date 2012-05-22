* Raises stake in Congo copper operation to 60 pct
* Part of plan to merge Mutanda with nearby Kansuki
LONDON May 22 Commodities trader Glencore
has taken majority control of its fast-growing Mutanda
copper operation in Congo with deals worth $480 million, marking
the first step in a planned merger of the mine with its nearby
Kansuki concession.
Mutanda, in central Africa's copper belt, is one of
Glencore's main growth assets and a key operation in the
Democratic Republic of Congo alongside its Katanga asset,
largely thanks to its high ore grades and low expansion costs.
But Tuesday's deal, with two related, privately controlled
groups - High Grade Minerals (HGM) and Groupe Bazano - whose
ownership is not disclosed by Glencore, is also likely to revive
debate over the opacity of deals in one of Africa's most
promising but also most challenging mining destinations.
Glencore, a lightning rod for campaign groups since its
listing last May, earlier this month faced calls for greater
transparency around its deals in Congo.
The company said on Tuesday it had paid $340 million in cash
to acquire both a further 24.49 percent in Samref Overseas, the
top holding company above Mutanda, taking its hold in the
controlling entity to almost 75 percent, and a further 1 percent
in Samref Congo, a second holding company. The deals take its
indirect equity interest in Mutanda Mining to 60 percent.
Glencore, hoping to accelerate development of the copper
operations with Tuesday's move, has also acquired shareholder
debts amounting to around $140 million.
"The acquisition represents a significant first step towards
achieving Glencore's previously announced intention to merge the
Mutanda and Kansuki mining operations," Glencore said.
Glencore has the right to acquire the remaining 25.5 percent
stake in Samref Overseas still held by HGM for $430 million in
December next year, subject to the terms of a put and call
option agreement.
The combination of Mutanda, already producing at an
annualised copper rate of 78,000 tonnes per year, and the
extensive Kansuki concession will produce 160,000 tonnes per
year of copper cathodes and 23,000 tonnes of cobalt in hydroxide
by the first half of next year.
Analysts welcomed what they said was progress on Glencore's
plan to integrate Kansuki and Mutanda and boost its production
profile, but anti-corruption group Global Witness said Glencore
should give more detail on its counterparties in the deal.
The pressure group earlier this month revived concerns over
the sale of a direct 20 percent stake in Mutanda last year by
Congolese state mining company Gecamines to influential Israeli
businessman Dan Gertler for $120 million, a price tag which some
analysts have said was below its real value.
Glencore has said that at the time it did not wish to
increase its holdings in Congo.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques in London; Additional
reporting by Jonny Hogg in Kinshasa; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)