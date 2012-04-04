UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
GENEVA, April 4 Glencore won a tender issued by India's Bharat Petroleum Corp's to supply Nigeria's Akpo grade for May loading, trading sources said on Wednesday.
Traders said Libyan oil may also have been awarded as part of the tender but the details were unclear.
In a previous tender, BPCL bought nearly 3 million barrels loading in the first half of May, including Nigerian crudes Yoho and Qua Iboe from ExxonMobil and Libyan Mellitah condensate from Total.
BPCL is India's second largest state-run oil refiner. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a sixth consecutive week, extending a nine-month recovery as shale producers ramp up spending to take advantage of a recovery in oil prices.