Fitch Places Commercial Bank International on Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed UAE-based Commercial Bank International's (CBI) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). This action follows the placement of CBI's 40% shareholder, Qatar National Bank (QNB) on RWN (see 'Fitch Places Nine Qatari Banks on Rating Watch Negative' dated 21 June 2017 at www.fitchratings.com) to reflect the significant uncertainty for the Qatari banking system resulting fr