* Notes to pay 12 pct rate - reflecting high risks, high
reward
* Kurdish oil vulnerable to disputes with Baghdad, IS
attacks
* Glencore's trading under pressure to perform as mining
weak
* To compete with Vitol, Petraco, Trafigura for Kurdish oil
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Nov 18 Glencore is seeking to raise $550
million from investors via a debt issue guaranteed by oil from
Iraqi Kurdistan in an attempt to secure a big slice of the
high-risk - and high-reward - market in a region at war with
Islamic State.
Kurdish oil has been targeted by European traders over the
past two years, during an industry downturn, since Erbil began
selling oil independently from Baghdad. It has been relatively
cheap due to the potential for supply disruptions and threats
from Iraq's central government to sue anyone touching the crude.
The government of the autonomous Kurdish region in Erbil has
borrowed around $2 billion from Glencore's rivals such as Vitol,
Petraco and Trafigura to be repaid in oil. The companies have
all borrowed money from banks and lent it to Erbil at their own
risk.
Glencore, whose commodity trading division has been
under pressure to perform as mining profits have declined, was
the last merchant to enter the game earlier this year by lending
$300 million to Erbil. The loan is being repaid by way of one
mid-sized oil cargo a month, worth around $25 million.
Now the company is seeking a much bigger role in the region,
but wants to split the risks by selling debt notes to be repaid
with Kurdish oil income, according to a prospectus seen by
Reuters.
Technically, the money would be raised by a special-purpose
vehicle, says the document which has been sent to a small number
of investors who specialise in high-risk markets.
It says Glencore expects to enter into a new 5-year
agreement with the government of Kurdistan to buy its crude,
with deliveries rising from one cargo in January, to two in
February-March, four in April and six from May onwards.
Six cargoes a month would represent a quarter of overall
exports from Kurdistan and would be worth over $1.7 billion a
year at today's price of around $40 per barrel for Kurdish oil,
and more than $8 billion over the course of five years.
Glencore declined to comment.
The risks of investments linked to Kurdish crude is
reflected in the high returns offered in the debt issue.
Glencore's planned five-year note would carry an interest
rate of 12 percent, according to the prospectus. That contrasts
sharply with its other borrowings - it is currently buying back
bonds carrying rates of 2.5 percent to 3.125 percent.
The company is also seeking a 36-month grace period before
it starts repaying the debt in monthly instalments, another
reason why investors might expect a high return.
MILITANT ATTACKS
While Glencore and rivals have loaned money to Erbil,
sources have previously told Reuters, they have never publicly
acknowledged such deals for fears of confronting the Iraqi
central government, which says the Kurds have failed to respect
deals to transfer agreed volumes of oil to Baghdad.
Baghdad has softened its tone on Erbil in recent months as
they wage a joint battle against Islamic State, but Iraqi state
oil firm SOMO still occasionally threatens to sue buyers and
sellers of Kurdish crude.
Kurdistan exports its oil via the Turkish Mediterranean port
of Ceyhan. Flows have been running at over 600,000 barrels per
day since September after being occasionally disrupted in 2015
and at the start of this year due to militant attacks in Turkey
and Kurdistan.
Glencore says in its prospectus that, at today's oil prices,
the value of oil that it will receive under its new 5-year
contract with Kurdistan will be over six times bigger than the
$550 million debt issue.
But it also warns that disruption of deliveries "may lead to
deferral of monthly interest payments and principal". It adds,
however, "that historical recovery track record for Glencore of
these types of oil-backed facilities is exceptional".
Glencore has been pre-financing oil exports from difficult
places for decades since it was set up by the godfather of oil
trading Marc Rich in the 1970s.
Such transactions do occasionally face setbacks like in the
case of Moroccan refiner Samir, where several trading houses
including Glencore lost hundreds of millions of dollars last
year.
Glencore said it would hold a minimum of 10 percent of the
notes at all times following the issue.
The move to secure larger volumes of oil from Kurdistan
might put pressure on its rivals Vitol, Petraco and Trafigura
which are renegotiating their contracts for 2017.
Vitol has so far been the largest buyer, with Petraco second
and Trafigura and Glencore third and fourth respectively.
(Reporting and writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Pravin
Char)