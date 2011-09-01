LONDON, Sept 1 Glencore will leave Optimum Coal Holdings' current coal marketing contracts untouched if it succeeds in buying the South African coal producer, sources close to the deal said on Thursday.

BHP Billiton , which sold the Optimum mine in 2006, retains the marketing rights to its current coal output. Also Mercuria Energy has the right to market coal from the Koornfontein mine, also a former BHP mine which was acquired by Optimum Coal.

"There are currently long-term off-take agreements in place, but there remain significant opportunities for Glencore to add value," one source said.

Glencore's competitors among the big international energy and commodity traders who had looked at Optimum Coal during the past few months said earlier this week that they saw no value in buying the company if the marketing contracts remained in place.

"The lifespan of the assets is materially in excess of the lives of the existing contracts, and the acquisition price represents a great value acquisition for the long term," the source said.

"In the near term, we believe there are synergies to be achieved both within the Optimum assets but also by working closely with our existing assets and mining services businesses in South Africa." (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)