JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 Glencore , the world's largest commodity trader, said on Tuesday that it had almost doubled its stake in South Africa's Optimum Coal to 23.9 percent.

Glencore said in a statement it had bought about 24.6 million shares at an average price of 37.98 rand ($5.334) a share on Monday.

This was considerably more than the 34 rand per share that a consortium of Glencore and a company owned by its South African partner, politician-turned-tycoon Cyril Ramaphosa, had publicly offered. ($1 = 7.120 South African Rand) (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)