JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 Glencore , the world's largest commodity trader, said on Wednesday that it had again acquired more shares in South African takeover target Optimum Coal , raising its stake to 24.7 percent to 23.9 percent.

Glencore said in a statement that it had bought just over 1.8 million shares for 38 rand a share.

This is considerably more than the 34 rand per share that a consortium of Glencore and a company owned by its South African partner, politician-turned-tycoon Cyril Ramaphosa, had publicly offered. Glencore has been snapping up the company's shares and said on Tuesday that it had doubled its stake in Optimum. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)