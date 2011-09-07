JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 Glencore , the
world's largest commodity trader, said on Wednesday that it had
again acquired more shares in South African takeover target
Optimum Coal , raising its stake to 24.7 percent to 23.9
percent.
Glencore said in a statement that it had bought just over
1.8 million shares for 38 rand a share.
This is considerably more than the 34 rand per share that a
consortium of Glencore and a company owned by its South African
partner, politician-turned-tycoon Cyril Ramaphosa, had publicly
offered. Glencore has been snapping up the company's shares and
said on Tuesday that it had doubled its stake in Optimum.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard)